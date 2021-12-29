Death Notices

Larry Delorne Davis, 79, of Sweet Home, passed away Tuesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements
William Thomas Goree, Jr., 61, of Albany, passed away December 28, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Ronald Morris Harris, 79 of Albany, passed away Thursday, at his home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Harrington Wa'a, 39, of Albany, died December 26. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.