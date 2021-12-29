 Skip to main content
Death Notices

Larry Delorne Davis, 79, of Sweet Home, passed away Tuesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements

William Thomas Goree, Jr., 61, of Albany, passed away December 28, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Ronald Morris Harris, 79 of Albany, passed away Thursday, at his home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Harrington Wa'a, 39, of Albany, died December 26. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

