Death Notices

W. "Bud" Emmett Barnes, 103, of Lebanon, died September 29, 2021, at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Anthony James Carroll, Jr., 70, of Albany, passed away September 29, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Kenneth Duane Fullen, 83, of Jefferson, passed away Tuesday evening at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Charlotte "Cricket" Helm-LaRue, 98, of Salem, passed away Tuesday morning at Lancaster Village in Salem. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
K. Scott Pedersen, 65, of Corvallis, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.
Robert Lee Wilson, 82, of Albany, passed away September 30, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Rondal Ruebin Wilson, 54, of Seal Rock, Oregon, passed away August 27, 2021. Bateman Funeral Home in Newport has been honored to handle his arrangements.
