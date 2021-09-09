 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Death Notices

Jacqueline Ann Lovell, 75, of Albany, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Vauna Lue Lundgreen, 93, of Tangent, passed away Thursday, Sept. 9. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Charles Lester Pletzer, 83, of Salem, passed away on September 7, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

