Death Notices

Glenn Douglas Barbe, age 92, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Timberhill Place in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Kathryn Mae King, 81, of Albany, passed away Thursday evening at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Les David Seleen, 69, of Sweet Home, passed away Friday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Loren John Simms, 58, of Lebanon, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022 at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
