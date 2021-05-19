 Skip to main content
Death Notices

Lila Jane Allmon, 93, of Sweet Home, died Tuesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Johnny David Beaver, 54, of Lebanon, died May 5. Weddle Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Daniel Duane Klinkebiel, 66, of Albany, passed away May 17. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Jean D. Nelson, 85, formerly of Corvallis, died May 16, in Spokane, Washington. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Danny A. Trefethen, 68, of Jefferson, passed away May 15. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

