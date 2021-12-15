 Skip to main content
Death Notices

Marvin Eugene Emmert, 85, of Albany, passed away December 10, 2021. Arrangements by Weddle Funeral Service.

Jeanne M. Gragg, 62, of Corvallis, passed away at her home, in Corvallis, on Monday, December 13, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Nadine M. Greiner, 88, of Lebanon, died December 14, 2021, at her home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

