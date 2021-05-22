Death Notices

Mary Louise Beasley, 73, of Albany passed away on May 19, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Donald Paul Derrickson, 71, of Albany, passed away Wednesday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Kenneth R. Harwood, 71, of Lebanon, died May 13, 2021 in Eugene. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Seth Lee Isaacs, 46, of Albany, passed away Sunday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Ruth Elaine Malusky, 94, of Lebanon, died May 20, 2021 in Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Lily "Jean" Jeanette Nulf, 95, of Albany, passed away on May 19, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Arthur Scott Pilkenton, 72, of Brownsville, died Wednesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Jeffrey Sharp, 69, of Corvallis, died at his home in Corvallis on May 20, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Dr. Veril "Van" Volk, 82, of Corvallis, passed away at his home in Corvallis on May 19, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.