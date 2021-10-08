Death Notices

Sherri Annette Berger, 73, of Albany, passed away October 2, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Gladys M. Halverson, 95, formerly of Albany, died September 6, 2021. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.
Raymond Henry Knuth, 96, of Albany, passed away Tuesday at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Loretta Rose Oakerman, 71, of Albany, passed away October 5, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Carol Jean Piller, 57, of Lebanon, passed away Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
MonaLee Wilson, 84, of Albany, passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
