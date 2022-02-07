Death Notices

Shawna D. Bell, 60, of Corvallis, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2022 at her residence. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
William Rodney Carr, 51, of Albany, passed away at his home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Marnita Kendrick, 58, of Sweet Home, passed away Sunday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Emilie Rose Kessi, 84, of Eddyville, passed away at her home in Eddyville on Friday, February 4, 2022. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Jane J. Sivetz, 99, of Corvallis, passed away on Thursday, February 03, 2022, at her residence. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Ronald E. Smith, 74, of Corvallis, passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
