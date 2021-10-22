Death Notices

 Skip to main content
James Kenneth Beattie, 26, of Albany, passed away Tuesday morning at the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Norman Walter Bennett Jr., 90, of Albany, Oregon, passed away at West Hills Assisted Living in Corvallis on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Constance R. Edwards, 80, of Albany, passed away on October 16, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

