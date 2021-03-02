 Skip to main content
Death Notices

Richard Backus, 87, of Corvallis died on February 26, 2021 at the Evergreen Hospice House. No services are planned at this time.

Dr. Neal Eugene Craig, 85, of Albany, died Monday, March 1, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Wonda Ilene Murphy, 73 of Albany, died Saturday evening at her home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Nicky "Nick" Ward, 65, of Lebanon, died, February 27, 2021 at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

