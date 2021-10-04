Death Notices

Grant M. Beattie, 50, of Albany, died October 2, 2021, in Springfield. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Bruce Allan Breckheimer, 72, of Albany, passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Pamela Jean Conover, 72, of Albany, died October 4, 2021. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.
Beverly A. Davis, 75, of Albany, passed away on Wednesday, September 29. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Geri O. Gillies, 95, of Corvallis passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021 at her residence. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.
Richard Griffin, 48, died Sunday, September 26, 2021, at his Albany home. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home and Crematory is handling arrangements.
Rose M. Hargrove, 62, of Albany, passed away Thursday, at Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.Ricky L. Jones, 64, of Albany, died October 2, 2021. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.
Mercy Pandian, 103, of Corvallis, died October 4, 2021. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.
Billie Jean Pitts, 87, of Bend, died October 4, 2021. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.
Louie Dale Taylor, 91, of Sweet Home passed away Tuesday, September 21. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Patricia Deane Volkers, 81, of Sweet Home passed away Thursday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
