Death Notices

Aneta Neoma Marshall, 95, of Albany passed away Friday, September 11, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Wanda June McCartin, 95, of Sweet Home passed away Friday, September 11, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Ernestine I. Kirk, 96, of Philomath passed away September 11, 2020. Mchenry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Charlie J. O'Brien, 37, of Alsea passed away September 2, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Lawrence F. Griggs, PhD, 76, of Corvallis, Oregon passed away at his home on Sunday, September 13, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements which are pending at this time.

Frances Jarvis, 98, formerly of Albany, Oregon, passed away in Eugene August 29, 2020. Andreason Funeral Home, Springfield, Oregon handled the arrangements.

Edith “Edie” Lorene Mehl, 77, of Albany passed away Saturday at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. A memorial celebration will be announced at a later date. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Anna Katherine Morss, 82, of Albany passed away Sunday at the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. At her request no public services will be held. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.