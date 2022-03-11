 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

L. Adelle Harris, 82, of Foster, passed away Tuesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Frieda Emilia Neeb, 91, of Corvallis, passed away on February 28, 2022. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling her arrangements.

