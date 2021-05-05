Death Notices

Evelyn Jeanette Anderson-Umland, 81, of Lebanon, died Sunday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Jack L. Bealer, 63, of Lebanon, died Sunday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Wanda Sue Claunch, 81, of Sweet Home, died Sunday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

M. Jane Cornelious (Gourley), 89, of Albany, died April 30, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Marquita L. Dumas, 59, formerly of Corvallis, died May 2 in Mt. Vernon, Washington. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Joanne Frances Jensen, 79, of Sweet Home, died Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Alan Howard Nierenberg, 79, of Albany, died Tuesday morning, May 4, at the Memory Care unit of Bonaventure of Albany. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Gayle Joanne Thomas, 82, of Sweet Home, died Saturday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Robert "Bob" Young, 82, of Albany, died on May 2, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.