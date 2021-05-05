Death Notices

Evelyn Jeanette Anderson-Umland, 81, of Lebanon, died Sunday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Jack L. Bealer, 63, of Lebanon, died Sunday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Wanda Sue Claunch, 81, of Sweet Home, died Sunday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
M. Jane Cornelious (Gourley), 89, of Albany, died April 30, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Marquita L. Dumas, 59, formerly of Corvallis, died May 2 in Mt. Vernon, Washington. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Joanne Frances Jensen, 79, of Sweet Home, died Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Alan Howard Nierenberg, 79, of Albany, died Tuesday morning, May 4, at the Memory Care unit of Bonaventure of Albany. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Gayle Joanne Thomas, 82, of Sweet Home, died Saturday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Robert "Bob" Young, 82, of Albany, died on May 2, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.