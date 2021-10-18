Death Notices

Howard Franklin Horton, PhD, of Corvallis, Oregon passed away at his home on Friday, October 15, 1921. He was 95. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Joshua Thomas Johnston-Partain, 22, of Albany passed away on October 11, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Roy Edwin Vallad, 76, of Sweet Home passed away Saturday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Shirley Athey Waggener, 85, of Lebanon, died, October 17, 2021. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Rachel Warner, 86, of Lebanon, died, October 17, 2021 at her home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is hanlding arrangements.
Jay Evander White, 78, of Corvallis, Oregon passed away at Willamette Springs Memory Care in Corvallis on Sunday, October 17, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
