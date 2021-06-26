Death Notices

Carl Lee Harrington, 55, of Sweet Home, passed away Wednesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Deborah Lynette Nielsen, 56, of Coos Bay, passed away June 23, 2021, in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel.

Mark Andrew Phoenix, 44, of Sweet Home, passed away Wednesday at his home. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.