 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Carl Lee Harrington, 55, of Sweet Home, passed away Wednesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Deborah Lynette Nielsen, 56, of Coos Bay, passed away June 23, 2021, in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel.

Mark Andrew Phoenix, 44, of Sweet Home, passed away Wednesday at his home. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US defense chief hosts Ghani for talks at Pentagon

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News