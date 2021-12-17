Death Notices

 Skip to main content
Lawrence Walter Luta, 79, of Corvallis, passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at home. Arrangements are being handled by DeMoss-Durdan.

Doreen McCain, 81, of Albany, passed away Wednesday afternoon, at her home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Harry Henry Yee, 98, of Corvallis, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021, at home. Arrangements are being handled by DeMoss-Durdan.

