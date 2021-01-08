 Skip to main content
Death Notices

Delvin Daniel King, 74, of Lebanon passed away Wednesday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Kathleen Louise Jorgeson, 73, of Corvallis passed away Thursday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Kirkwood "Kirk" S. Nevin III, 76, of Corvallis passed away on January 6, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Nola Greenwood, 99, of Salem, formerly of Sweet Home, passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Christopher Anthony Ortiz, 68, of Sweet Home passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

