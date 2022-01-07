 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices

  • 0

Laurence Paul Allard, 76, formerly of Corvallis, died in Esmeralda County, Nevada, December 25, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Howard Melvin Arms, 94, of Foster, passed away Wednesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Benjamin J. Vanderyacht, 43, passed away December 30, 2021. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Astronomers witness supergiant star explosion for the first time

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News