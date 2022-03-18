 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Dale Bledsoe, 95, passed away on March 15 in Corvallis, Oregon. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Robert Bruce Kingsberry, 76, of Corvallis, passed away on March 9, 2022. Arrangements by Weddle Funeral Service, Lebanon.

Harvey Lester Kyllonen, 89, of Jefferson, Oregon passed away at his home on March 13, 2022. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

