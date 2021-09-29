Death Notices

Jo Lynn Allen, 90, of Corvallis died Sept. 28 at Evergreen Samaritan Hospice House. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Bette Bojanowski, 93, of Corvallis passed away Monday, September 27, 2021 at her residence. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.

Mary Frances Lee, 69, of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Sally Wofenbarger, 77, of Lebanon, died September 28, 2021 in Corvallis. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.