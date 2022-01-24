Death Notices

Catherine Diane Barbour, 66, of Lebanon passed away Saturday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Diana Fisher, 86, of Corvallis passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Eleanor T. Piha, 101, of Lebanon passed away January 22, 2022 at Willamette Manor in Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Della Lynn Shea, 86, of Lebanon passed away January 24, 2022, in Albany. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
