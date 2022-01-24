 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices

  • 0

Catherine Diane Barbour, 66, of Lebanon passed away Saturday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Diana Fisher, 86, of Corvallis passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Eleanor T. Piha, 101, of Lebanon passed away January 22, 2022 at Willamette Manor in Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Della Lynn Shea, 86, of Lebanon passed away January 24, 2022, in Albany. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

New space telescope reaches final stop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News