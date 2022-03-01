 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Elinor Lorraine Dougherty, 90, of Corvallis, passed away Friday, February 25, 2022. Arrangements are by DeMoss-Durdan.

Zenia Hauck, 90, of Lebanon, passed away February 28, 2022 in Albany. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Harlan Mastenbrook, 91, of Lebanon, passed away February 27, 2022 in Stayton. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Stanley Kunewa Pomaikai, 39, died Friday, February 25, 2022, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Terry Keith Ravlin, 68, of Corvallis, passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022. Arrangements are by DeMoss-Durdan.

Barbara Richey, 78, of Lebanon, passed away February 28, 2022 at her home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Patricia Shaw, 96, of McMinnville, died Friday, February 18, 2022. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan.

Ann Ellen Staley, 75, of Corvallis, passed away Friday, February 25, 2022. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan.

Susan "Betty" Stratton, 96, of Lebanon, passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan.

