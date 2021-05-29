Death Notices

 Skip to main content
John Robert "Bob" Hardison, 82, of Corvallis, died Friday, May 28, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Beverly Anne Ingebretson (Baum), 82, of Albany, died on May 26, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Omaira Morse, 92, of Albany, passed away in Wasilla, Alaska, on Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

