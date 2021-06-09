Death Notices

Louise Mary Bender, 87, of Albany, passed away on June 4, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Robert Neil Dewater, 90, of Albany, passed away May 29, 2021. Arrangements are being handled by DeMoss-Durdan.

William Edward Fiegenbaum III, 74, passed away June 2, 2021 at home. Arrangements are being handled by DeMoss-Durdan.

Manuela "Nellie" Lopez Gonzalez, 77, of Albany, passed away June 7, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Eugene Linwood Lang, 75, of Corvallis, passed away on May 31, 2021. Arrangements are being handled by DeMoss-Durdan.

Darylene (Skaugstad) Lindberg, 81, died June 6, 2021. Arrangements have been made through Fisher Funeral Home.

John Richard Ott, 58, of Corvallis, passed away June 6, 2021 at OHSU Hospital in Portland. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Jean S. Phipps, 98, of Corvallis, passed away at her home in Corvallis, June 6, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.