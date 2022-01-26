 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Kathryn J. Bechtel, 82, of Salem passed away at her home in Salem on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

John Emmingham, 55, passed away at his home in Clackamas on January 20, 2022. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

John "Mike" Graham, 84, of Albany passed away at his home on January 22, 2022. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Deborah L. Walker, 72, of Corvallis passed away at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

