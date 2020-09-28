Death Notices

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Death Notice

Phyllis E. Taft, 90, of Lebanon, passed away, Friday, September 25, 2020, in Albany. Huston-Jost is handling the arrangements.

Emily Stephens Steele, 81 of Corvallis, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Margaret Anderson, 75 of Albany, passed away Friday morning at her residence. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

L. LaMar Hansen, 98, a longtime resident of Sweet Home passed away Saturday September 26, 2020 in Orem, Utah. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Wesley “Wes” Branch, 68, of Sweet Home passed away Saturday in Springfield. Arrangements are by Fisher Funeral Home.

Everett W. Vaughn, 73, of Corvallis, passed away at Evergreen Hospice House in Albany on Saturday, September 26, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Richard Lawrence Schaefer, 87, passed away in Albany, on Monday, September 28, 2020. Huston-Jost is handling the arrangements.