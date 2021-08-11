Death Notices

Howard Bates, 52, of Albany, passed away on August 10, 2021 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Stacey M. Edwards, 56, of Albany, passed away August 8, 2021, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Arrangements by DeMoss Durdan Funeral Home.

Richard Audry Hooton, 77, of Albany, passed away Monday, at his home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Daniel Austin Pope, 27, of Sweet Home, passed away Tuesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Roger J. Sanders, 77, of Corvallis, passed away Monday, August 9, 2021, at his residence. Arrangements by DeMoss Durdan Funeral Home.