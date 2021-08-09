Death Notices

Velmer M. Daugherty, 92, passed away August 7, 2021, at his residence. Arrangements by DeMoss Durdan Funeral Home.
Roger Lee Dorsey, 80, of Brownsville, passed away Sunday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
William Gruzensky, 105, of Lebanon, died August 6, 2021, at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Steve L. Johnson, 60, passed away August 2, 2021, in Corvallis. Arrangements by DeMoss Durdan Funeral Home.
Gerald H. Pierson, 93, of Corvallis, passed away August 4, 2021, at his residence. Arrangements by DeMoss Durdan Funeral Home.
Dorothy M. Trent, 95, died August 9, in Albany. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Linda "Dianne" Whitehead, 72, of Lebanon, died August 8, 2021 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Bill D. Woodall, 87, of Adair Village, passed away at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis, August 5, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Shirley A. Works, 85, of Lebanon, died July 24, 2021, in Corvallis. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.