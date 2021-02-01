Death notices

Patrick Curran, 84, died Friday, January 29, 2021 at his Corvallis home. Arrangements are pending. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home and Crematory is handling arrangements.

Kenneth Harold Himes, 73, of Corvallis died Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Keith Allen Lee, 52, of Corvallis passed away at his home in Corvallis on Sunday, January 31, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Joseph Edward McKenna, 65, of Albany, died at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis on Sunday, January 31, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Ethel I. Robison, 100, of Corvallis died at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center on Saturday, January 30, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Gisela Zerkel, 92, of Lebanon, died Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the Oaks of Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.