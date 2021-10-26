Death Notices

Doris DonDena Andree, 91, formerly of Albany, Oregon passed away in Emmett, Idaho in her families home. Services are in the care of the Potter Funeral Chapel of Emmett.

John Cameron Asbury, 70, of Sweet Home passed away Friday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Jo Ann Casey, 80, of Corvallis died Monday, October 25. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Philip John Heath, 97, of Corvallis passed away Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Ronald "Chuck" Kilborn, 86, of Lebanon, died, October 21, 2021 at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Jacqueline "Jackie" B. Bopp, 88, of Mansfield Center, Connecticut and Corvallis, Oregon, passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021, at Willamette Springs Memory Care in Corvallis.

Kathryn Sue Sharp, 62, of Sweet Home, died October 25, 2021 in Corvallis. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Martha Helen Van De Mark, 81, of Corvallis passed away Friday, October 22, at Willamette Springs Memory Care. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.