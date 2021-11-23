Death Notices

Mary Acidera, 93, of Waipahu, Hawaii, passed away November 17, 2021, in Corvallis. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.

Dawn Michelle Bleubuick, 62, of Albany, passed away on November 14, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Zachary Charley, 22, of Albany, passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.

Phillip B. Fishner, 72, of Corvallis, passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021,at his residence. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.

Joe M. Johnson, 88, of Corvallis, passed away November 13, 2021. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.

Vera May Lack, 94, of Albany, passed away November 17, at her home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Howard B. Macrum, Jr., 70, of Corvallis, passed away, Thursday, November 18, 2021, at his home. Arrangements by Demoss-Durdan Funeral Home.

Corliss J. Neville, 78, of Corvallis, passed away on November 18, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.