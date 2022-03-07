Death Notices

Clifford "Dale" Cronin, 78, of Albany, passed away at home on March 4, 2022. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Elaine Crueger, 82, passed away March 5, 2022 at her Monroe home. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Bill Lee Howerton, 58, of Corvallis, died March 4, 2022. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Gary D. Hunt, 72, of Sweet Home, passed away Friday evening at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Jay Bryan Kimball, 79, of Lebanon, passed away Friday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Roxana M. Mason, 94, passed away March 5, 2022 at Avamere Rehabilitation in Junction City. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Betty "Maxine" Smith, 91, of Lebanon, passed away, March 4, 2022 at the Lebanon Veterans Home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Delores R. Weston, 86, of Sweet Home, passed away Thursday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.