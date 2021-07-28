 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Death Notices

Richard Lee Copsey, 79 of Tualatin, passed away Wednesday morning at OHSU, in Portland. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Mona Fay Luebbert, 73, of Corvallis, died July 27, 2021. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Paula Susan Parcell, 53, of Corvallis, passed away July 17, 2021. Arrangements are being handled by DeMoss-Durdan.

