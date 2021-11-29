Death Notices

Carol Alice Andrews, 82, of Sweet Home, passed away Thursday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Margaret "Peggy" Ann Bartholomaus, 89, of Corvallis died Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Robert Bird, 88, of Corvallis previously of Brownsville, passed away Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Sandra Davis, 80, of Albany, passed away on November 23, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Paul Lawrence Farber, PhD, 77, of Corvallis, passed away at his home on Sunday, November 28, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Mattie "Anne" Jantzi, 91, of Albany, passed away Friday afternoon at Lydia's House at Mennonite Village. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Jonlee Jensen Joseph, 79, passed away November 13, 2021 in Albany. North Santiam Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Mary Sue Kelsey, 88, of Corvallis died Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Marjory "Margie" Virlea Kikel, 91, of Sweet Home passed away Wednesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Robert "Bob" S. Lane, 76, of Albany passed away on November 23, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Loretta Mae Lauridsen, 81, of Corvallis died Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Eric "Ric" Jon Olson, 72, of Sweet Home passed away Wednesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Bert Lee Pledger, 93, of Corvallis, passed away at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, Monday, November 22, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Sonia Haydee Romero, 71, of Sweet Home passed away Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

G. Dianna Wood, 57, of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.