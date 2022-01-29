 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices

  • 0

Sydney Russell Greve, 91, of Corvallis, died January 27, 2022, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home and Crematory is handling arrangements.

Christopher Ryan Jeanette, 32, of Albany, passed away Thursday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ottawa police fortify forces for truckers protest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News