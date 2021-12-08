Death Notices

Dan Richards Allen, 68, of Sweet Home passed away Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Nancy Finch Benson, 88, of Halsey, passed away Monday evening at her home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Gerald Edward Luke, 81, of Lebanon, passed away at the Oregon Veterans' Home in Lebanon on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
William Prentice Smith, 80, of Albany, passed away Tuesday evening at the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.