Death Notices

Judith Eileen Baker, 82, of Corvallis, Oregon, died at Willamette Springs Memory Care in Corvallis on Thursday, May 27, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Gary Elwin Clarno, 46, of Corvallis, Oregon, died at his home in Corvallis on May 31, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Edithann Erwin (Joy), 80, of Albany, died on May 30, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Helen "Juanita" Henry, 89, of Sweet Home, died Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Barbara J. Hester, 86, of Lebanon, died June 1, 2021 in Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Bobbie Ruth Holsberry, 84, of Corvallis, died May 29, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Larry P. Jakabosky, 78, of Corvallis, Oregon, died at his home in Corvallis on Monday, May 31, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Ola Mae Ray, 95, of Lebanon, died May 29, 2021 in Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.