Death Notices

Lanny R. Aerni, 71, of Lebanon passed away January 30, 2022. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Donald R. Anderson, 75, of Lebanon passed away January 31, 2022 at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Howard Clayton Gray, 93, of Philomath passed away at home on January 25, 2022. Andreasons in handling the arrangements.
Betty Jane Logan, 76, of Corvallis passed away at her home on Monday, January 31, 2022. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Dorothy Marion McKinsey, 92, of Corvallis passed away Thursday January 27. McHenry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Darin Phillip Robinson, 56, of Albany passed away on Saturday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
