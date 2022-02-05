Death Notices

Lisa Renae Erickson, 50, of Albany, passed away Wednesday evening. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Roger Dale Godell, 71, of Sweet Home, passed away Thursday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Richard Hoiseth, 73, passed away in Corvallis on February 2, 2022. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Myron Louis Kutsch, 93, of Albany, passed away Thursday at his home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Nita Marie Lemke, 69, of Albany, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022. DeMoss-Durdan is handling arrangements.
William Donald Manley, 81, of Corvallis, passed away at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis on Thursday, February 4, 2022. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
David Ralph Patterson, 39, of Corvallis, passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022. DeMoss-Durdan is handling arrangements.
