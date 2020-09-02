Death Notices

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Connie Roene Clifton, 81, of Lebanon passed away Monday, August 31, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Bonnie Lou Mackay, 78, of Corvallis passed away on Monday, August 29, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Please leave your condolences for the family at wwwmchenryfuneralhome.com.

Audrey Jeanne Sipes, 91, of Corvallis passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Please leave your condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.