Death Notices

Connie Roene Clifton, 81, of Lebanon passed away Monday, August 31, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
Bonnie Lou Mackay, 78, of Corvallis passed away on Monday, August 29, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Please leave your condolences for the family at wwwmchenryfuneralhome.com.
Audrey Jeanne Sipes, 91, of Corvallis passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Please leave your condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
