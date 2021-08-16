Death Notices

Deborah Rose Bowerman-Bivens, 59, of Albany, passed away on Friday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Charles Ray Gastorf, 81, of Albany, passed away at his home August 6, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
David Kevin Gray, 65 of Albany, passed away Friday, at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice house. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Ernest Howard Threet, 66, of Albany, passed away Sunday at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. At his request no public services will be held. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Renee Kay Winston, 62, of Albany, passed away at her home on August 15, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
