Death Notices

Adeline Bonita "Bonnie" AAsum, 89, of Albany, passed away Wednesday, at the Mennonite Home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Karla Carlson, 80, passed away July 23, 2021, at the Regent Court Alzheimer's Facility. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.
Deena J. Edwards, 53, of Lebanon, died July 27, 2021, at her home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Walter "Curtis" Johnson, 82, of Corvallis, died at his home, July 28, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
George Morales, 85, passed away July 26, 2021, at home. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.
Mark Oliver Shepard, 90, of Adair Village, passed away July 26, 2021, at Harmony Senior Living. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.
