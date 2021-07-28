Death Notices

Kathryn J. Davis (Ladd), 78, of Lebanon, passed away July 24, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Lyman Keith Hampton, 88, of Tangent, passed away at home, July 26, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Katherine H. Loparco, 80, of Albany, passed away Sunday, at the Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center in Clackamas. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.