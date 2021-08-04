Death Notices

Wayne Evenhus, 67, passed away August 1, 2021, in Albany. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Elke L. Fraser, 82, of Corvallis, died August 3, 2021, at Willamette Springs Memory Care. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Ronald Kohnen, 74, of Corvallis, died July 31, 2021. Arrangements are being handled by DeMoss-Durdan.

Peter Anthony Lachenbruch, 84, of Corvallis, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan.

William "Bill" Harold Leonard, 73, of Albany, passed away July 31, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Gary Allison Page, 83, of Corvallis, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan.

Eugene Robert Sanville, aka "Spike," 82, of Corvallis, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021. Arrangements are by DeMoss-Durdan.

Stacy Loren Webb, 72, of Eugene, passed away July 21, 2021. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan.

Margaret Fay Woods, 99, of Albany, passed away July 27, 2021. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan.