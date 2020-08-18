Death Notices

Vanessa Jean Bay, 84, of Albany passed away Friday, August 14, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
William M. Fetter, 87, of Corvallis, OR passed away at the Oregon Veteran's Home in Lebanon on Sunday, August 18, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
J.D. Harris, Jr., 63, of Albany passed away Saturday at his home. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
Barbara Jo Hight, 59, of Sweet Home passed away Monday. August 17, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
Daniel J. Mushrock, 34, formerly of Brownsville, passed away August 11, 2020 in New Jersey. Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 24 at Brownsville Pioneer Cemetery. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com
Julietta Ann Pape, 93, of Lebanon passed away Monday, August 10, at her home. To leave an online condolence go to www.hustonjost.com.
Robert Price, 95, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at his Corvallis home. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Ivan Harold Stephens, 79, of Albany passed away Wednesday, August 12. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com
Gerald Lee Stroud, 57, of Sweet Home passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. Donations to help the family with funeral expenses can be made to Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. www.sweethomefuneral.com
David M. Stucki, 51, of Philomath passed away August 13, 2020. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Robert “Mike” Toney, 71, of Tangent passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at his home. To leave an online condolence go to www.hustonjost.com.
