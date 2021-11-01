 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Ardith Beverly Andrew, 81, of Corvallis passed away Thursday October 21, 2021 at home. Arrangements are being Handled by DeMoss-Durdan.

Janet Lee Cornwall, 85, of Corvallis died October 29. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Michael O. Creighton, 80, of Corvallis, passed away at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis on Sunday, October 31, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Donald Ray Emmert, 94, of Albany passed away Saturday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Charlotte Loraine Fisbeck, 85, of Albany passed away on Friday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Ronald Walter "Ron" Griffin, 89, of Albany passed away Monday at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Arrangements are by Fisher Funeral Home.

Merritt Jensen, 103, of Albany died Friday October 22, 2021. Arrangements are being handled by DeMoss-Durdan.

Peter G. Ker, 72 of Albany passed away Thursday at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Richard Liddell, 66, of Corvallis passed away on Friday October 22, 2021 at home. Arrangements are being handled by DeMoss-Durdan.

Judith Ann MacGregor, 80, of Corvallis, Oregon passed away at Evergreen Hospice House in Albany on Friday, October 29, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Richard Arthur Nash, 69, of Sweet Home passed away Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Carol Ann Newman, 85, of Albany passed away on October 27, 2021 at her home. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Myra Sommers, 84, of Corvallis passed away on Friday October 22, 2021 at home. Arrangements are being handled by DeMoss-Durdan.

