Death Notices

Lorene M. Andross, 76, of Lebanon, died June 23, 2021, at her home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements
Catherine "Cathy" Johnson, 50, of Lebanon, died June 22, 2021, in Clackamas. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
John Peter Krier, 78, of Albany, passed away June 14, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Homer Lee Rhodaback, 77, of Albany, passed away June 22, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Ethel Ann Scilacci, 74, of Corvallis, passed away at Willamette Springs Memory Care in Corvallis, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.