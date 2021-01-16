Death Notices

Loyal Dean Benham, 85, passed away January 8, 2021 at his Corvallis residence. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home and Crematory.

Bettemarie Knox, 56, of Lebanon passed away January 10, 2021. Fisher Funeral home is handling arrangements.

Lavene Brown, 96, of Corvallis passed away January 13, 2021. Arrangements by McHenry Funeral Home.

Shirley Ann Iverson, 85, of Albany passed away January 11, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Roger Frederick, 74, of Monroe passed away January 12, 2021 at home. Arrangements by DeMoss Durdan Funeral Home.

Joyce K. Wilson, also known as Rhea Joyce Wilson, 89, of Albany passed away January 10, 2021 at Evergreen Hospice House.

Ward Newman, 86, of Albany passed away January 13, 2021. Weddle Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Robert Mitsch, 80, of Scio passed away January 14, 2021. Arrangements by Weddle Funeral Service.